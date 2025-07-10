What renters really want | Real Estate Newsletter

Greetings! Michaelle is on a well-deserved vacation, so I’m your cruise director this week and next. I’m looking forward to chatting with you about all things real estate. Email me if there’s anything home-related you’re thinking about right now.

In today’s edition, we’re talking about renters, both what they like (pets) and where they’re living (the burbs).

In my renting days, I was always on the hunt for listings that would allow my two beloved cats, Rosie and Oink, to cohabitate with me. That’s them lounging in my old apartment in the photo above. I couldn’t resist.

According to a recent survey by Zillow, rental listings that allow pets typically find tenants eight days faster than those that don’t.

In the Philly metro area, about three in five rental listings on Zillow last year were pet-friendly. (This story reminded me of a fun one from last year about how some homeowners are installing doggy spas or cat condos in their homes.)

Find out why catering to furry friends gives landlords an edge.

I always think of suburbs as place where most people own their homes. But that’s an out-of-date stereotype.

A recent analysis found that renters outnumber homeowners in many of the nation’s large suburbs — including King of Prussia. In 2023, 52% of KOP’s residents were renters.

Why are people choosing leases over mortgages these days?

📈 increasing home prices

💰 the high up-front costs of buying

👩‍👩‍👧 households have gotten smaller

🕰️ people are marrying and having kids later

🏡 homeowners are downsizing

Michaelle tells you more in her recent piece about KOP’s rising renter population.

Home tour: A glass garden in Lansdale

Some people are so clever. These homeowners keep their vibrant outdoor space looking colorful all year round by interspersing colorful glass art between their blooming plants.

My colleague Terri Akman writes:

Blue glass spindles rise above green-and-white-leafed Lamium. Orange glass flowers bloom among orange day lilies. Blue bottles fill a wrought iron wine rack hung over a fence. Flat circles of colored glass are scattered around paving stones.

Cool: The homeowners were inspired by artist Dale Chihuly. (You know his work from the 21-foot glass sculpture at the National Liberty Museum in Old City.)

Even cooler: The property is a Certified Wildlife Habitat.

Take a peek at the whole garden.

📷 Photo quiz

Do you know the location this photo shows?

Shout out to our faithful reader Lars W., who correctly guessed last week’s image of Bartram’s Garden.

