The historic and structurally unstable St. Laurentius Church, a beloved landmark with soaring spires that define Fishtown’s skyline, is set to be demolished after years of attempts by its owners.

The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections issued a demolition permit for the building on Thursday, agreeing with the owner’s engineers that the large stone church built in 1882 is in danger of collapse and must come down. Demolition will be a shocking end to a years long fight by the community and the city to save the church. In years past, the department recommended the demolition of only the deteriorating 150-foot twin spires and disputed claims that the building was too unstable to preserve.

The Philadelphia Historical Commission had recommended that the prominent towers of the former Roman Catholic church be demolished but that the owner, developer Humberto Fernandini of 1600 BERKS LLC, try to save as much of the building’s facade as possible if safe to do so.

In the owner’s demolition permit application, an engineering report said the facade between the two towers wouldn’t be able to stand on its own because the stone is in poor condition. Thousands of pounds of stones have fallen off the church, and L&I has required fencing to protect pedestrians.

Karen Guss, spokesperson for L&I, said the report was “conclusive” and comes in addition to other reports documenting the ongoing deterioration of the building, including one that said the church would fall in the next couple of years if nothing is done.

Demolition of the church at the corner of Berks and Memphis Streets will need to be a delicate process. The building is surrounded by rowhouses and sits next to a school, which has had to close in the past because of stones falling through scaffolding.

Demolition won’t start for at least a couple of weeks because of necessary preparation and safety work, Guss said. The property’s owner needs a street closure permit from the Streets Department to stage equipment and has to work with Peco to take down utility poles that are in the way.

L&I has discussed safety requirements for the demolition with the owner and contractor, who will have to give the city a schedule of what work they will do when, Guss said. The department is requiring the owner to hold meetings with community members before work begins and during the demolition.

The owner’s engineers have determined the safest way to demolish the building is to start on East Berks Street and take down the towers by hand, Guss said.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed the church, built using donations by 19th century Polish immigrants, in 2014 after engineers determined that the building was unsafe. Fernandini bought the building from the archdiocese in January 2020, initially saying that he wanted to keep the church intact. But the Historical Commission’s architectural committee noted that he did not move to shore up the church in the first months he owned it before asking for permission to demolish it.

