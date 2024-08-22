VA loan perks are up against stigmas | Real Estate Newsletter

Air Force veteran Diamond Jones found stability in South Jersey.

She bought her first home there this year. And since she used a loan backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, she didn’t have to drain her savings to do it.

VA loans help former and current members of the military afford to buy homes, and they help shrink home ownership gaps. But many veterans, service members, real estate agents, and mortgage lenders aren’t familiar with them. The mortgages come with both perks and stigmas.

Assessment spike: It’s no surprise that property valuations increased the fastest in Philly’s Black and Latino neighborhoods. Controversial condemnation: Find out what’s next for a storied Main Line estate that includes a 20,000-square-foot brick Tudor Revival manor. Unwelcome surprises: Peek inside a haphazardly built house in Queen Village that needed major renovations. Sweet raspberries: Start your day off right with a newsletter reader’s beautiful story about a raspberry patch that spans properties and generations.

— Michaelle Bond

It’s been 80 years since the VA home loan program was created.

VA loans come with a bunch of perks:

No down payment required Lower mortgage interest rates No private mortgage insurance Limited closing costs

But home sellers can be hesitant to work with buyers with VA loans for some of the same reasons they sometimes stay away from buyers with another type of government-backed loan. I wrote back in 2021 about how sellers’ preferences were shutting some buyers with FHA loans out of our region’s hot real estate market.

A veteran and real estate agent based in Moorestown told me she sees a lot of discrimination against her VA-backed buyers.

“Everybody says, ‘Thank you for your service,’ but they don’t take their loan,” she said.

In last week’s newsletter, I mentioned that low-income neighborhoods near certain gentrified areas of Philly are seeing the biggest spikes in property assessments.

My colleague Layla A. Jones is back with more context about that and how it’s part of a pattern of assessment spikes in Black and Latino neighborhoods.

Experts point to redlining, gentrification, and subjective data as major reasons why property assessments are systemically biased and inaccurate. The Inquirer found that in the city’s latest round of reassessments, property values rose the most in gentrified, working-class neighborhoods of color.

The city determines the values of properties based on recent sales nearby and property characteristics.

City officials say they’re working to improve the fairness and accuracy of the process.

The Queen Village home of Natalie Pompilio and Jordan Barnett came with pros and — they found out much later — some pretty serious cons.

Pros:

✅ a roof deck that came in handy during the height of the pandemic

✅ straight, not winding, stairs

✅ the “villageness of the neighborhood”

Cons:

❌ a sinking kitchen with no foundation

❌ no insulation behind the drywall — just mold

The couple lived in an apartment for about a year while their house went through major renovations. They’ve fixed what needed to be fixed and added touches that make the home their own, including a large backyard mosaic Pompilio created.

Peek inside the couple’s upgraded home and find out what object had been supporting the kitchen. (You’ll never guess.)

🏡 Your plant experience

Last week, I asked for your stories about sharing plants. I want to leave you with this sweet story (pun intended) from reader Howard G.

“In the 1960s, as a boy in suburban, central New Jersey, I had a friend whose German-Jewish, immigrant grandfather was a serious gardener. He tended an enviable patch of raspberries in the backyard of my friend’s house.

“In the late ‘60s, as a college student, I transplanted some when my parents moved to another New Jersey town, where the plant did well for years. In the early 1980s, I took some from my parents’ house and planted them at a house my wife and I moved to where our little daughter and her friends ate them right off the vine before I got home from work.

“I moved them again a few years later when we bought our second house. The second location we chose wasn’t so favorable, but within a few years the raspberries had relocated themselves to a sunnier spot where they did thrive.

“Around eight years ago, I moved some to our daughter’s house in Mount Airy, where they took some seasons to get established but this spring produced a fine crop. Last fall, one of my brothers took some to his house in Westchester County, N.Y., where it’s too soon to tell, but they look to be well started. We live in an apartment in Center City now, where even this tireless plant wouldn’t make it, but they are established in Philadelphia, so who knows where they go next.”

Did I go buy some raspberries this week after reading this? Yes, I did. But I bet they’re even more delicious plucked from your own yard and with this kind of history behind them. Enjoy the rest of your week.

