All of which helped drive a much-needed increase in overall media coverage of the climate crisis. In September, “media attention to climate change and global warming was at its highest level globally in nearly a decade,” reported the Media and Climate Change Observatory program at the University of Colorado Boulder. The watchdog group Media Matters for America commented about Covering Climate Now, “This initiative was unique in the depth and scope of its coverage, and many of the participating outlets touched upon climate change issues that have been either underreported or ignored in the media altogether.” The Philadelphia Inquirer, for example, exposed what it called “the secret scourge of climate change” in the form of more sewage in the city’s waterways as bigger storms overwhelmed drainage capacity. Rolling Stone revealed how agribusiness is blocking climate action by family farmers. El Pais, Spain’s leading newspaper, devoted an entire issue of its weekly magazine to “La Battala Por El Planeta” (The Battle for the Planet). Asahi Shimbun, Japan’s biggest newspaper, reported that record heat may make it very difficult to hold the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as planned.