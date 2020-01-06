The answer depends in part on what phase of the neurological chain of events is being measured. There is the amount of time it takes for a signal, such as the voice of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, to travel from the ear to the brain. Then there is the amount of time it takes for that signal to be processed and acted upon. And there can be overlap between these different phases of the process. Evidence suggests that the brain can carry out some of these tasks in parallel, Thompson said.