Nuggets favorites to repeat, Sixers tied at fifth in 2024 NBA championship odds
While the Nuggets and Celtics sit atop of the odds, they are followed by familiar faces with the Lakers, Suns, Warriors and Sixers all close behind.
In an NBA Finals run where Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets dispatched Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns and LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, Denver captured its first ever NBA title in a 4-1 series defeat of the Miami Heat.
Jokic, a two-time league MVP, was masterful all series, taking home the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy after notching two triple-doubles in five games. He averaged over 30 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists in five games.
Now, with the 2022-23 NBA season in the rearview mirror, and the NBA draft coming up, it’s never too early to take a look at what might be in store for the next season. An early look at the 2024 NBA title odds has a familiar face at the top of the odds, which comes as no surprise.
The Nuggets are the favorites to repeat as NBA champions this time next year, valued at +475 at Caesars Sportsbook to win it all again in 2024. The Celtics, who were bounced out by the Heat after nearly becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit, is the second choice at +575. This is also logical as Boston is a year removed from their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.
After the top two teams, the list is filled with franchises that have made NBA Finals appearances over the last four seasons: Milwaukee Bucks (+700), Phoenix Suns (+850), Lakers (+1200), Warriors (+1200), and 76ers (+1200), who landed new head coach Nick Nurse but still have a somewhat uncertain future.
One notable omission is the Miami Heat, who are valued at 18/1 odds to win it all in 2024. Despite their incredible run, with odds as high as 125/1 to win the championship at BetMGM during their NBA Playoff play-in games, oddsmakers don’t see great value in Miami re-creating their post-season magic and making a third NBA Finals in five seasons.
Here’s a look at the full 2024 NBA championship odds.
» READ MORE: Sixers’ 2024 NBA title odds remain unchanged, despite the hiring of Nick Nurse
2024 NBA championship odds (via Caesars)
When the Sixers hired Nurse on May 29, Philadelphia remained the seventh option to win the 2024 NBA title at 13/1 odds. Not much has changed to improve those odds, with their value now at 12/1 with the 2022-23 season officially over.
A change in their odds will depend on whether James Harden decides to stay or go. Chris Paul also unexpectedly became a free-agent and could make a minor shakeup among the championship odds.
There’s plenty to sort out between now and the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. But at least for now, it’s the Nuggets and Celtics, then everybody else.