BetMGM, Sixers announce partnership extension

In 2020, the 76ers and sports betting giant BetMGM began a partnership that coincided with the official launch of sports betting in Pennsylvania.

Three years later, the two sides are announcing an extension of the partnership, BetMGM told The Inquirer, with the goal of enhancing the customer experience at BetMGM and Borgata properties.

The new agreement includes special live odds boosts for BetMGM customers who live in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The sports betting and iGaming company will offer 50% live odds boost tokens during 76ers games this season. In an odds boost, a sportsbook offers increased odds on a specific bet.

“We’re investing in people who are already interested in seeing the Sixers win, score a lot of points, or do something great,” Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s chief revenue officer, told The Inquirer. “What we’re doing with an odds boost is getting fully behind the 76ers, and we’re engaging with those customers who are inherently 76ers fans, offering them extra value as a result of this partnership.”

Other features of the renewed partnership will include VIP experiences for BetMGM customers such as access to pregame shootarounds at the Wells Fargo Center and suite seats for games. Additionally, BetMGM will host road game watch parties.

“We are thrilled to build on our continued success here in the Philadelphia market and offer our unique experiences for BetMGM customers and 76ers fans alike,” Katie O’Reilly, the 76ers’ chief revenue officer, said in a press release.

“The Sixers hit both of our target consumer groups, they hit the mass market for things like brand advertising and brand connection, and they offer the high-end player experiences,” Prevost added. “The last piece of what we’re exploring is just the continuation of developing specific gaming properties that feature 76ers imagery.”

The partnership will allow BetMGM to have visibility inside the Wells Fargo Center, which includes logos on grandstands and the video board as well as increased media assets on courtside LED screens. The Sixers also will post BetMGM content as part of a paid social media campaign.

The Sixers will open its season on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, led by the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, Joel Embiid. The Bucks, who added Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team trade, open the season as co-favorites to win the NBA title.

Milwaukee is listed as a 5½-point favorite at BetMGM ahead of Thursday night’s game.