Bucks become NBA title favorites after trading for superstar Damian Lillard in three-team trade

The news shocked the NBA world on Wednesday afternoon: seven-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard is joining the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that also includes the Portland Trailblazers and Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lillard joins two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to make the Bucks one of the most formidable rosters in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks have now become the favorites at most major sportsbook — which should come as no surprise with two of the best players in the NBA joining forces — leapfrogging the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. Milwaukee is valued as low as +360 at FanDuel.

Here’s an updated look at the NBA title odds with training camp for most NBA teams set to open next week.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

2024 NBA Championship odds (via FanDuel)

(teams listed with odds of 50/1 or better)

Bucks: +360 Celtics: +490 Nuggets: +500 Suns: +600 Lakers: +1400 Warriors: +1600 76ers: +2000 Cavaliers: +2000 Clippers: +2000 Mavericks: +2700 Heat: +2700 Grizzlies: +3000 Knicks: +3600 Pelicans: +4700 Kings: +5000

After the Bucks, the Celtics (+490) and Nuggets (+500) remain near the top of the odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the 76ers odds to win the championship grow longer, from 14/1 odds shortly after the NBA season ended to 20/1 odds in a matter of a few months. When James Harden initially requested a trade from Philly, those odds jumped to 17/1 at the end of June.

Now, just four teams have odds less than 10/1, with the Phoenix Suns, who reportedly traded away Deandre Ayton to the Trailblazers in the Lillard trade, while acquiring Keon Johnson, Jusef Nurkic, Nasir Little and Grayson Allen, valued at +600 to win the title.

The 76ers open the regular season with the Milwaukee Bucks on October 26.