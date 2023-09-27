Bucks become NBA title favorites after trading for superstar Damian Lillard in three-team trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are the NBA title favorites after acquiring NBA superstar Damian Lillard in a three-team trade.
The news shocked the NBA world on Wednesday afternoon: seven-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard is joining the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that also includes the Portland Trailblazers and Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lillard joins two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to make the Bucks one of the most formidable rosters in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks have now become the favorites at most major sportsbook — which should come as no surprise with two of the best players in the NBA joining forces — leapfrogging the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. Milwaukee is valued as low as +360 at FanDuel.
Here’s an updated look at the NBA title odds with training camp for most NBA teams set to open next week.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.
2024 NBA Championship odds (via FanDuel)
(teams listed with odds of 50/1 or better)
Bucks: +360
Celtics: +490
Nuggets: +500
Suns: +600
Lakers: +1400
Warriors: +1600
76ers: +2000
Cavaliers: +2000
Clippers: +2000
Mavericks: +2700
Heat: +2700
Grizzlies: +3000
Knicks: +3600
Pelicans: +4700
Kings: +5000
After the Bucks, the Celtics (+490) and Nuggets (+500) remain near the top of the odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the 76ers odds to win the championship grow longer, from 14/1 odds shortly after the NBA season ended to 20/1 odds in a matter of a few months. When James Harden initially requested a trade from Philly, those odds jumped to 17/1 at the end of June.
Now, just four teams have odds less than 10/1, with the Phoenix Suns, who reportedly traded away Deandre Ayton to the Trailblazers in the Lillard trade, while acquiring Keon Johnson, Jusef Nurkic, Nasir Little and Grayson Allen, valued at +600 to win the title.
The 76ers open the regular season with the Milwaukee Bucks on October 26.