Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 116-108 victory over the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday.

Best performance: Jimmy Butler gets this for finishing with a game-high 40 points in a losing effort. The Miami small forward made 13 of 20 shots and went 12-for-13 from the foul line. He also had two blocks and two steals. Seventeen of his points came in the third quarter.

Best performance by a Sixer: This goes to James Harden for finishing with a postseason-high 31 points and a game-high nine assists to go with seven rebounds. If there was a blemish, it was his game-worst six turnovers. However, his 16 fourth-quarter points made you forget about that.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Gabe Vincent. The Heat backup point guard shot 1-for-6 from the field. He had more fouls (three) than points (two), and was minus-6 in 10 minutes, 2 seconds of action.

Best defensive performance: This goes to Butler.

Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers three-point shooting. The team made 16 of 33 shots for 48.5% for the second straight game.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Heat three-point shooting. They shot 7 of 35 for 20%.