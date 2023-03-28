Former Sixers star Ben Simmons shut down for remainder of Brooklyn Nets season

Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs with an ongoing back issue, coach Jaque Vaughn told reporters Tuesday.

Simmons, who has not played following the All-Star break, was diagnosed with nerve impingement last week. Vaughn said that, after consulting multiple doctors and specialists, Simmons will begin a rehab program and is expected to make a full recovery.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid just ended the MVP conversation by sitting against Nikola Jokic. And that’s fine.

This is the latest in a series of health issues for Simmons since becoming a Net. A back injury that eventually required surgery kept the former All-Star out of action after he was acquired from the 76ers in a blockbuster deadline trade last February, following a months-long trade request and holdout. He has also dealt with knee soreness.

Simmons was in the midst of a disappointing first season playing for Brooklyn, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 42 games while shooting 43.9% on 1.4 free-throw attempts per game. Reports also recently surfaced that Simmons had separated from longtime agency Klutch Sports. The Nets’ roster, meanwhile, has dramatically changed around Simmons in recent weeks, after they traded away stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in February.

The Sixers play their regular-season finale at Brooklyn on April 9. The Nets would also be their first-round playoff opponent if the season ended Tuesday.