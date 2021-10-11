Rich Paul, Ben Simmons agent at Klutch Sports, and the 76ers are having discussions about bringing Simmons back to Philadelphia, a league source has confirmed.

The disgruntled point guard has been a no-show this season after telling the Sixers brass in August that he wanted to be traded. A source said Paul and the Sixers have had discussions through Sunday night.

The main question is would Simmons actually play for the Sixers?

A league source told The Inquirer recently that, even if he does comes back to Philadelphia, Simmons still doesn’t intend to play a game.

“You are never getting the same player back in Philly,” a source said. “You definitely are not getting him back in uniform. Even if he was in uniform, you are not getting back the same player.”

Time will tell.

For now, there’s a possibility that he will return at least to Philadelphia.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report both sides progressing in talks to bring Simmons back.

The Sixers withheld $8.25 million of his salary on Oct. 1 and placed the payment in an escrow account, sources confirmed. This came after Simmons received a payment of $8.25 million on July 1. His contract is structured for him to receive 50% of this season’s $33 million salary by Oct. 1.

Sources have said putting the money in escrow was an option for the Sixers as they looked to ensure any fines for his training camp no-show and games missed could be deducted from that account moving forward.

Beginning with a 123-107 preseason loss to the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 4, the Sixers intended to deduct $360,000 for each game missed from the money placed in escrow. Philly will play its third preseason game Monday night vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. His fines for games missed will reach $1.08 million after missing the game.

A league source said the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and San Antonio Spurs are still inquiring about Simmons’ availability.

The expectation is that Simmons will still be traded.

The Sixers’ position that they’re not going to trade Simmons just to make a trade has been consistent. They’re trying to win a championship, and believe they’re in a better position to win one with him on the roster.