Where Joel Embiid’s 70-point game ranks among the best performances in Philly sports history
Wilt, Harper, Halladay, and more round out the list
Joel Embiid stunned on Monday, putting up 70 points, a Sixers franchise record, against the San Antonio Spurs.
But Embiid’s 70-point outing is just the latest in a storied Philadelphia sports history. Embiid is cementing himself as one of the all-time greats, but how does his showing rank among all-time single-game performances?
Here’s our list:
1. Wilt Chamberlain, 100 points, March 2, 1962
Embiid beat Wilt Chamberlain’s Sixers record of 68 points. But Wilt’s 100-point game with the Philadelphia Warriors lives on in NBA lore, even though there’s no video and only one quarter of radio coverage available. The Inquirer was one of just a few media outlets to see the most prolific scoring game in NBA history. How could it not be at No. 1?
2. Roy Halladay’s 2010 magic
This is cheating, but Roy Halladay threw two no-hitters in 2010, including his perfect game. How could we not include both? On May 29, 2010, Halladay threw a perfect game agains the Florida Marlins, the second in franchise history. Then, on Oct. 6, Halladay threw a no-hitter in the opening game of the NLDS against the Cincinnati Reds. Pure dominance.
3. Nick Foles ‘Special’ moments
Nick Foles is best known for bringing a Super Bowl to Philadelphia in 2018 as a backup quarterback turned legend, completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdown passes, and a Super Bowl MVP Trophy. Foles became a Philadelphia sensation on Nov. 3, 2013, when he threw an astounding seven touchdown passes against the Raiders.
4. Embiid’s 70 points, Jan. 22, 2024
What more can be said about Embiid? One of the NBA’s most prolific scorers won MVP in 2023, and came back even better this year.
5. Bryce Harper’s NLCS game-winning home run, October 2022
Harper won the Phillies the pennant with the iconic go-ahead home run in Game 5 of the 2022 NLCS against the Padres. He was 2-for-4 in the game that brought the Phillies to the World Series for the first time in 13 years.
6. Allen Iverson 48 in 2001 NBA Finals opener vs. Lakers
Allen Iverson led the Sixers to a 107-101 victory in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals with a 48-point performance. Not to mention the iconic step over the Lakers’ Tyronn Lue.
7. Flyers goalie Bernie Parent’s Cup-winning shutouts
Bernie Parent shut out the Boston Bruins, 1-0, with 30 saves in the decisive Game 6 of the 1974 Stanley Cup Final. In 1975, he did it again, making 32 saves to shut out the Buffalo Sabres, 2-0, in Game 6 for another Stanley Cup.
8. Mike Schmidt hits 4 homers vs. Cubs, April 17, 1976
Only 18 players in MLB history have hit four home runs in a game. Mike Schmidt did just that against the Cubs in an 18-16 extra-inning Phillies win. Schmidt is the franchise’s all-time home runs leader with 548 in a Phillies uniform.
9. Joe Frazier floors Ali in Fight of the Century on March 8, 1971
Philadelphia’s Joe Frazier won a unanimous decision bout against Muhammad Ali at Madison Square Garden in what was billed as the Fight of the Century, even getting a knockdown in the 15th round.
10. Jim Bunning’s perfect game, Father’s Day, 1964
On June 21, 1964, Jim Bunning threw the first perfect game in Phillies history at Shea Stadium in a 6-0 win over the New York Mets.
Honorable mentions
11. Wilbert Montgomery, rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown in the NFC championship game against the Cowboys, 1981
12. Donte DiVincenzo, 31 points for Nova in NCAA title game vs. Michigan, April 2018.
13. Brian Dawkins’ “quadfecta” — a sack, a fumble recovery, an INT, and a TD catch against the Texans, Sept. 29, 2002.
14. Bernard Hopkins knocks out Oscar De La Hoya on Sept. 18, 2004, for the 19th straight defense of his world middleweight title, a record in that weight division.
15 Carli Lloyd’s hat trick in the 2014 women’s World Cup Final, which included an iconic goal from midfield.
16. Flyers defenseman Tom Bladon in 1977 had four goals and four assists in a game against the Cleveland Barons. His eight points are the most ever by a defenseman in a single game and tied for the second-most by any player in a game.
17. Reggie Leach scored five goals in the clinching game of the 1975-76 conference finals against the Boston Bruins in a 6-3 win. This is tied for the most goals scored by a player in a playoff game.
18. In the Union’s first-ever home game, Sebastien Le Toux bagged a hat trick, including an 80th-minute game-winner in a 3-2 win over D.C. United.
19. Dec. 23, 1995: Temple beat No. 1 Kansas in the first Jimmy V Classic behind 31 points, 12 rebounds from Marc Jackson, holding Paul Pierce to four points. The win came nine days after the Owls beat No. 2 Villanova.
20. Steve Van Buren rushed for 196 yards as the Eagles won the 1949 NFL championship with a 14-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.