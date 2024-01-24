Where Joel Embiid’s 70-point game ranks among the best performances in Philly sports history

Joel Embiid stunned on Monday, putting up 70 points, a Sixers franchise record, against the San Antonio Spurs.

But Embiid’s 70-point outing is just the latest in a storied Philadelphia sports history. Embiid is cementing himself as one of the all-time greats, but how does his showing rank among all-time single-game performances?

Here’s our list:

1. Wilt Chamberlain, 100 points, March 2, 1962

Embiid beat Wilt Chamberlain’s Sixers record of 68 points. But Wilt’s 100-point game with the Philadelphia Warriors lives on in NBA lore, even though there’s no video and only one quarter of radio coverage available. The Inquirer was one of just a few media outlets to see the most prolific scoring game in NBA history. How could it not be at No. 1?

2. Roy Halladay’s 2010 magic

This is cheating, but Roy Halladay threw two no-hitters in 2010, including his perfect game. How could we not include both? On May 29, 2010, Halladay threw a perfect game agains the Florida Marlins, the second in franchise history. Then, on Oct. 6, Halladay threw a no-hitter in the opening game of the NLDS against the Cincinnati Reds. Pure dominance.

3. Nick Foles ‘Special’ moments

Nick Foles is best known for bringing a Super Bowl to Philadelphia in 2018 as a backup quarterback turned legend, completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdown passes, and a Super Bowl MVP Trophy. Foles became a Philadelphia sensation on Nov. 3, 2013, when he threw an astounding seven touchdown passes against the Raiders.

4. Embiid’s 70 points, Jan. 22, 2024

What more can be said about Embiid? One of the NBA’s most prolific scorers won MVP in 2023, and came back even better this year.

5. Bryce Harper’s NLCS game-winning home run, October 2022

Harper won the Phillies the pennant with the iconic go-ahead home run in Game 5 of the 2022 NLCS against the Padres. He was 2-for-4 in the game that brought the Phillies to the World Series for the first time in 13 years.

6. Allen Iverson 48 in 2001 NBA Finals opener vs. Lakers

Allen Iverson led the Sixers to a 107-101 victory in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals with a 48-point performance. Not to mention the iconic step over the Lakers’ Tyronn Lue.

7. Flyers goalie Bernie Parent’s Cup-winning shutouts

Bernie Parent shut out the Boston Bruins, 1-0, with 30 saves in the decisive Game 6 of the 1974 Stanley Cup Final. In 1975, he did it again, making 32 saves to shut out the Buffalo Sabres, 2-0, in Game 6 for another Stanley Cup.

8. Mike Schmidt hits 4 homers vs. Cubs, April 17, 1976

Only 18 players in MLB history have hit four home runs in a game. Mike Schmidt did just that against the Cubs in an 18-16 extra-inning Phillies win. Schmidt is the franchise’s all-time home runs leader with 548 in a Phillies uniform.

9. Joe Frazier floors Ali in Fight of the Century on March 8, 1971

Philadelphia’s Joe Frazier won a unanimous decision bout against Muhammad Ali at Madison Square Garden in what was billed as the Fight of the Century, even getting a knockdown in the 15th round.

10. Jim Bunning’s perfect game, Father’s Day, 1964

On June 21, 1964, Jim Bunning threw the first perfect game in Phillies history at Shea Stadium in a 6-0 win over the New York Mets.

Honorable mentions