Andre Drummond, Detroit, center. Many expect him to opt-out of his player option for next year, despite it being for $28.7 million. If he does opt-out, then Drummond would be a deadline rental. Because of his high salary this year, Boston would likely have to be involved in a three or four-team deal to acquire him, which could be difficult. There is a feeling around the NBA that Drummond will be dealt at the trade deadline and there will be plenty of teams in competition.