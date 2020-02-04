Strengths: (1) While being without a superstar, the Paces have several players who are capable of being go-to performers at crunch time. (2) Entering the weekend, Indiana was eighth in the NBA in free-throw percentage. (3) This is an unselfish group that also plays hard on both ends of the court. (4) Dontas Sabonis is among the most improved players in the NBA who can hurt teams down low, and with his mid-range game. (5) Malcolm Brodgon is a strong two-way player who can take the challenge of guarding the top point guards in the postseason.