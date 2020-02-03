Weakness: (1) Health. This season Siakam, Lowry, Gasol and Norman Powell have each missed 10 or more games. It is a credit to the Raptors that they have remained so competitive despite the rash of injuries. (2) Lowry has had to play heavy minutes and one has to worry about him wearing down at the end. When Lowry is off the court, the Raptors struggle running their offense. (3) Backup center Serge Ibaka provides solid offense but he has trouble defending the better centers. (4) Gasol, once a proficient scorer, has not looked to provide much offense and teams have started to play off of him and double-team Siakam. The Raptors will need a little more offense from him.