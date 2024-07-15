Source: Former Sixers guard Cameron Payne will join the Knicks on one-year deal

Cameron Payne is leaving the 76ers after agreeing to a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the New York Knicks, sources confirmed to The Inquirer Monday night. The Athletic was first to report the news.

The Sixers acquired Payne from the Milwaukee Bucks at the February trade deadline, and he became an instant-offense scoring option off the bench. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.1 assists in 31 regular-season games with the Sixers, and put together a key 11-point performance in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Knicks.

Payne said after the Sixers lost that series that he would “for sure” like to return to Philly this season. Instead, Payne’s departure is part of an extensive roster refresh for the Sixers, who entered free agency with 11 players on expiring contracts and more than $60 million in cap space.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry was among those who opted to return to the Sixers, while fellow guards De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield departed to the Golden State Warriors. Starting wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and athletic reserve KJ Martin have also re-signed with the Sixers, while superstar forward Paul George, backup center Andre Drummond, starting forward Caleb Martin, and veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon are new free-agency additions. The Sixers began the offseason by drafting Duke sharpshooter Jared McCain at 16th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, and UCLA defensive big man Adem Bona with the 41st pick.

Before spending last season with the Sixers and Bucks, Payne had reestablished himself as an NBA player during parts of four seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, then played for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before slipping out of the league.

Payne’s new deal — and playing destination — arrive during an offseason when he was arrested in Scottsdale for allegedly providing false information to officers. He was released shortly after being taken into custody.