Cameron Payne gives Sixers off-the-bench spark in Game 3 win over the Knicks

Cameron Payne is always bouncing during 76ers timeouts. Sometimes on one foot. Other times, while moving both legs in and out like a no-armed jumping jack. Again, and again, and again.

That is part of the reserve guard’s routine to stay ready. Because his reward, if he seizes the opportunity, is to break into a high-knee skip. That is how he celebrated one of his quick-strike three-pointers Thursday night, as part of an 11-point outing to pack some bench punch into a desperately needed 125-114 Sixers victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Advertisement

“I’m just that kind of whatever-you-need kind of guy,” Payne said. “Tonight we needed energy, and I brought it.”

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid battling mild case of Bell’s palsy on left side of his face: ‘I’m not going to quit’

Payne has immediately established himself as a certified Good Vibes Guy on this Sixers roster. He oozes the joy — and the appreciation — of a player who, before the 2020 NBA Bubble restart, was out of the league and viewed as a failed lottery draft pick. And the confidence of a player who was a backup point guard on an NBA Finals team with the Phoenix Suns in 2021. And the understanding that, “as humans, we feed off energy.”

“Life too crazy to not have fun playing basketball,” Payne said. “So enjoy the time while I’m out there.”

Hence, the skipping celebration after an instant-offense blast upon entering to start the second quarter. Payne dished a pass to the corner for a Nico Batum three-pointer, and then hit two deep shots in less than two minutes of game time.

Payne finished 4-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-4 from long range, and also totaled three assists and two blocks. That burst pushed Buddy Hield out of the rotation following four first-quarter minutes, and caused coach Nick Nurse to never insert De’Anthony Melton despite him being available to play after his latest recovery from a spine issue.

“Cam got going,” Nurse said after the game. “So he kind of soaked up those minutes.”

Though clearly on an emotional buzz following the game, Payne acknowledged his fluctuating role has been mentally challenging at times. The 29-year-old began the season with the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded at the deadline to Philly, where he became a rotation staple with Melton sidelined. Nurse calls Payne a creator of offense, both for himself with his explosive drives to the basket and step-back three-pointer, and for others with his playmaking.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid was everything in Game 3: Maddening, marvelous, savior of a series

But when Nurse reduced his rotation to eight players at the start of the postseason, Payne got squeezed out.

He played only three minutes in the Sixers’ play-in victory over the Miami Heat, though earned unprompted praise from multiple teammates for burying a three-pointer during that brief stint. He then got three minutes in Game 1 against the Knicks, finishing with more fouls (two) than shot attempts (one) or points (zero). Then he expected to play in Game 2 with Tyrese Maxey battling an illness, but never got on the floor when the All-Star began charging toward a 35-point, 10-assist performance.

“If I would have been down and mad, I probably wouldn’t be able to do what I did tonight,” Payne said. “That’s how the NBA goes. Your opportunity may not get called that night, even if you think it’s going to get called.

“Next game, may get your opportunity, so got to stay locked in.”

So during those two days between Games 2 and 3, Nurse noticed Payne was “very focused on the game plan” despite limited on-court team repetitions. Payne also brought personal trainer Robbie Haught to town to put up extra shots, saying they accidentally worked out two hours longer than they planned on Wednesday.

“He did show he was very into it,” Nurse said. “Not discouraged that he hadn’t hit the floor yet.”

Payne credits his time in Phoenix with helping him develop that stay-ready mentality. He played behind future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who is maniacal in his personal routine and in his pinpoint direction of teammates. But Paul was also starting to age in 2020-21 — and injured his shoulder early in Game 1 of the Suns’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Later, Paul tested positive for COVID-19, thrusting Payne into the starting lineup for the first two games of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers. Payne played double-digit minutes in 20 of the 22 games of that postseason run, and averaged 9.3 points and 3.2 assists.

» READ MORE: Aramark concessions workers go on second strike at Wells Fargo Center ahead of Sixers-Knicks Game 3

“I’ve just got to be ready,” Payne told himself. “That was just my thing. That’s my niche.”

That requires more than just physically bouncing during timeouts. During game action, Payne plays close attention to the unfolding details, such as which direction the Sixers’ defense is sending an opposing ball handler, to a box-out that was missed. He thinks about where he could fit in, and fill gaps. And he vocally encourages teammates, because “energy costs nothing.”

“That’s our job, to keep giving guys confidence,” Payne said. “Keep showing love to the guys that are out there playing. Because, you never know, when you’re out there, you want that energy back.”

Added Maxey: “Everybody says I’m positive. But he’s extremely positive.”

With his father (and former coach) standing at the back of the Sixers’ news conference room, Payne acknowledged that he was once the kid who cried when his team lost. But when he began his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his pregame dancing with star Russell Westbrook gained attention on early days social media. Though “everybody was giving that a negative,” Payne said, “it made him come out there and bring it.”

Now, Payne still grooves during warm-ups and sings along to the music blasting through the arena. He raises his arms to urge the crowd to get loud for a defensive possession. And he can exude that visible flair that more than ever, he said, because he no longer listens to doubters.

“I know what I can come out here and do,” Payne said. “I know how I can help. … I don’t really listen to what other people got to say. I just make sure I stay locked in on Cam Payne and the things that he does well, and bring that out on the court.”

So during the Sixers’ crucial Game 3, he bounced.

And let the ball fly.

And then he skipped.

“Thank God, man,” Payne said. “My shots fell today, so I get that opportunity again.”