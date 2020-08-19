KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown’s remains probable for Wednesday night’s Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the 76ers.
The standout guard suffered a right thigh bruise Monday in Game 1. Brown remained in the game and scored 29 points. Fifteen of his points came in the fourth quarter when he made 4 of 5 shots, including all three of his three-pointers.
The Celtics (1-0) will play without Gordon Hayward, who suffered a Grade III right ankle sprain Monday. The small forward is expected to miss four weeks.
The Sixers (0-1) remain without Ben Simmons and Glenn Robinson III.
Simmons had minor surgery on Aug. 10 to remove a loose body in his left knee at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia. The loose piece was found after he suffered a temporary partial dislocation of his left kneecap on Aug. 5 against the Washington Wizards. He is rehabilitating in Philly and will be evaluated next week. The team has been preparing for the playoffs as if the 6-foot-10, 248-pounder won’t be available.
Robinson is out with an oblique muscle strain and will be reevaluated next week. He had been dealing with a left hip pointer that sidelined him for most of his time in the NBA bubble.