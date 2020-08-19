Simmons had minor surgery on Aug. 10 to remove a loose body in his left knee at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia. The loose piece was found after he suffered a temporary partial dislocation of his left kneecap on Aug. 5 against the Washington Wizards. He is rehabilitating in Philly and will be evaluated next week. The team has been preparing for the playoffs as if the 6-foot-10, 248-pounder won’t be available.