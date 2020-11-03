It was an interesting thing to hear him say given his place among the avant garde of a league that is increasingly de-emphasizing low-post play. Last season, Morey seemed to stake out ground on the extreme end of that philosophy when he traded away Clint Capela and built a largely centerless roster. But, then, the Rockets did not have access to a center like Embiid, which meant Morey had a different reality to work with than the one he has here in Philly.