Summary: Harden was the key, and he continues to be one of the most dangerous scorers in the NBA. He was the NBA scoring champ in each of the last three years. During his eight seasons in Houston, the Rockets have made the playoffs every year, the NBA’s current longest streak. The Rockets have been to the Western Conference finals twice in that span. Harden has been an All-Star in each of his eight seasons in Houston. Whether a team can win an NBA title with Harden as the focal point remains to be seen, but he was Morey’s best addition.