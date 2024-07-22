Sixers sign David Jones, one of nation’s top scorers at Memphis, to two-way deal

The Sixers announced Monday that they signed undrafted rookie David Jones to a two-way deal for the 2024-25 season.

Jones, a 6-foot-6 wing, spent the first two years of his college career at DePaul and a year at St. John’s before spending his final season with Memphis in 2023-24.

He ranked sixth among all Division I players in scoring at 21.8 points per game during his year at Memphis, shooting 45.9% from the field and 38% from three-point range, with 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.2 steals. Jones was the first men’s Division I player to average at least 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals over a full season since Zion Williamson did at Duke in 2018-19.

Jones appeared in seven games with the Sixers at Summer League in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, averaging 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per contest. He scored 23 points, a team-high, on Sunday in the final game of the NBA Summer League, earning the team’s final two-way contract spot.

Jeff Dowtin and Imhotep’s Justin Edwards earned the other two-way contract spots heading into the 2024-25 season.