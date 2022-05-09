A Sixers fan was caught sleeping courtside during his team’s series-tying Game 4 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night — and as one might suspect, it didn’t take long for the unlucky (and sleepy) fan to become the subject of some jokes on social media, and even on the postgame show.

But it turns out that’s not just any Sixers fan.

Upon closer inspection, that guy looks familiar — or at least he should to any local Sixers fan who has watched the team play on TV this season. That’s because it’s David Kelleher of David Autos, an official auto provider of the Sixers. And any Sixers fan worth their salt has seen him ring the bell countless times during the season as part of his in-game commercials.

And it wasn’t hard to tell it was Kelleher — he’s even wearing the same shirt as the one he wears in his commercial.

In an interview with KYW Newsradio, Kelleher said he had just flown in from Atlanta the night before after traveling with his daughter for a college visit. After driving down and back from Annapolis to watch her soccer game Sunday morning, he attended a Mother’s Day brunch, where he admitted he “probably ate more than he should’ve.”

Then he went to the Wells Fargo Center to watch Game 4.

“I did have a drink or two, but not a lot… I do think that contributed. But I just took a catnap.” Kelleher said.

”I just fell asleep,” he added. “I fell asleep for a quick nap. My sales director was with me. He nudged me, woke me up, and I watched the rest of the game, unbeknownst that I had become a viral sensation.”

Following the Sixers’ big Game 4 win, former Sixers great Charles Barkley, Shaq, and the Inside the NBA crew even took notice of the sleeping Kelleher.

Kelleher said his quick social media fandom has been amusing, but wasn’t thrilled Barkley referred to him as a drunk.

“I guess he knows Philly fans, and that’s his assumption, and I know Charles can play with the best of them,” Kelleher said. “That was a little disappointing.”

The good news for Kelleher? Isn’t there an old saying about there being no such thing as bad publicity? And right now, David Autos is getting a ton of free advertising. Plus, these moments usually only last 15 minutes — and he should have no problem sleeping right through that.

