TORONTO — Doc Rivers seemed mystified by the question.

The Toronto Raptors defeated his 76ers, 119-114, Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the third time the Sixers lost to the Raptors in this season’s four series meetings.

So Rivers was asked, what has been the reason that Toronto seems to have had their number this season?

“I don’t think they have,” the coach said.

» READ MORE: Matisse Thybulle’s absence — and unvaccinated status — came as no surprise to the Sixers | Keith Pompey

He was reminded that Toronto won three of the four games.

“I still don’t think they have,” he said. “But if you think that, that’s fine. Like I said before the game, we will roll it up with anybody that wants us in the first round. And that’s how we feel.”

However much the coach denies it, the Sixers (49-31) have had problems with the Raptors’ length in each of their three losses. On Thursday, Pascal Siakam paced Toronto (47-33) with 37 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds for his third career triple-double. Gary Trent Jr. added 30 points while making 5 of 8 three-pointers.

With those two and Scottie Barnes leading the way, the Raptors shot 50% in the fourth quarter. The Sixers were without standout defender Matisse Thybulle, who was ineligible to play due to being unvaccinated. However, the Raptors were without All-Star Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

The Sixers’ lone victory over the Raptors this season came here on Dec. 28. Back then, Joel Embiid had 36 points and 11 rebounds and Tobias Harris finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in the 114-109 decision.

Back then, Toronto was heavily impacted by health and safety protocols, as VanVleet, Anunoby, and Barnes were among six players unavailable.

These teams are likely to meet in the first round of the upcoming playoffs. The Sixers are in the fourth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Raptors are in fifth with two games remaining.

» READ MORE: Toronto Raptors edge Sixers, 119-114, in potential first-round playoff preview | Analysis

A victory would have put the Sixers in great position to avoid Toronto in the first round.

“Avoided?” James Harden said. “At this point, all the standings change every day, every night. For us, I think it’s about ourselves playing well. And it has been like that.

“So, I mean, whoever we play, this is the playoffs, so it’s going to be difficult no matter what. I think for us it’s about sustaining great periods on both ends of the ball for a long period of games. If we do that, it doesn’t matter who we play. So to answer your question, I think it’s more about us.”