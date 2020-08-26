No doubt, this whole rigamarole will sound more than a little frustrating to Sixers fans who have spent the last two years watching one of the more exciting offensive teams in the NBA become more dysfunctional with every move. There has been a lot of talk about accountability with regard to the players, and it is enough to scramble your mind to think that the general manager can’t be held similarly accountable. The Sixers are at a precarious moment that can easily see them return to the ranks of perennial also-rans within the next couple of seasons. Equally precarious is ownership’s apparent decision that the man to fix a problematic front office is that front office’s current leader.