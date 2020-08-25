It has been clear that the Sixers are this type of organization ever since they jettisoned Sam Hinkie for a guy with a better last name. That was the point when those above him on the organizational chain of command decided that a leader should be judged on his ability to look and sound and act the part rather than on the strength of his ideas. They decided that a basketball operations department could be run like most other corporate departments and that the success their franchise had enjoyed in areas like marketing and community relations and ticket sales would eventually translate to the court. They decided that what they really wanted was a team that felt more under their control.