ESPN expected to hire Doc Rivers, JJ Redick to call more NBA games

It looks like Doc Rivers will be back on TV.

Sources confirm a report by the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand that former Sixers head coach, fired after last season’s disappointing loss in the second round of the playoffs, appears to be heading to ESPN to call basketball games as the network’s top analyst.

Rivers would replace Jeff Van Gundy, who was laid off last month as part of company-wide cutbacks imposed by parent company Disney. Van Gundy had been with ESPN for 16 years, calling NBA games and the NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson.

Advertisement

ESPN is also planning on promoting Doris Burke to the No. 1 crew. That would either force Jackson down to the network’s No. 2 crew (and off the NBA Finals) alongside Mark Jones or possibly lead to his exit from the network.

The deals are not yet finalized but trending that way, sources told the Inquirer. ESPN declined to comment.

This wouldn’t be Rivers’ first time on TV. After he was fired by the Orlando Magic in 2003, ABC hired Rivers as their lead NBA analyst, where he called the NBA Finals alongside longtime NFL announcer Al Michaels. His TV career lasted just a year; he was hired by the Boston Celtics in 2004.

Sources also told the Inquirer that former Sixers J.J. Redick is expected to call more NBA games this season, in addition to his role as a studio analyst. Redick was hired by ESPN in 2021 and his presence as part of the network’s NBA coverage has grown each season, including regular appearances on First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

In addition to Van Gundy, ESPN also laid off Jalen Rose, who had been with ESPN since 2007 and was part of the network’s NBA Countdown pregame show for a decade. It’s unclear what the makeup of the show will be like this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.