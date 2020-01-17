This isn’t the first time ESPN has whiffed when it comes to footage of Philadelphia. Back in 2016, the network aired outdated footage of of the city’s skyline during the broadcast of a Temple football game at Lincoln Financial Field. Earlier that year, they also used footage that included the iconic “PNB” letters atop the old Philadelphia National Bank, which were removed two years earlier. And in 2015 they showed footage during the Penn State-Temple football game that was so outdated, it didn’t include the Comcast Center, which opened in 2008.