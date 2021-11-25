SAN FRANCISCO — Steph Curry is arguably the NBA’s best player.

Not only is the Golden State point guard a two-time league MVP and seven-time All-NBA selection, Curry was recently named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. He’s also a proud big brother.

Curry, 33, praised his younger brother and 76ers guard Seth Curry, 31, after their teams met Wednesday night at Chase Center. It was a night where both Currys shined as the Warriors rolled to a come-from-behind 116-96 victory.

Steph finished with game-highs of 25 points and 10 assists for his sixth double-double of the season. He made 6 of 11 three-pointers and was game-best plus-29.

Meanwhile, Seth paced the Sixers (10-9) with 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting after missing Monday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings with lower-back tightness. He made all eight of his foul shots and had two steals. His only shortcoming was missing all five of his three-point attempts. Seventeen of his points came before the intermission on 6-for-10 shooting.

“That dude is playing incredible basketball,” Steph said. “He’s fun to watch. He’s continuing to get better. He goes at his own pace. He so under the control.”

Steph was impressed by what his brother was able to do without making a three-pointer. He’s also impressed by the way his brother is playing this season and how he’s evolved into both a scorer and a playmaker.

“So I’m a proud, proud brother,” Steph said.

Seth is averaging career highs of 15.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. He’s also shooting a career-best 50% from the field.

On this night, Seth had more points than Steph until his brother drained a 27-footer with 1 minute, 27 seconds remaining and the outcome already decided.

The Warriors (16-2) had a tough time defending Seth early on, as he scored eight of the Sixers’ first 12 points. At one Steph had a word with his younger brother while he was destroying Golden State.

“I told him he had fresh legs, because he missed last game,” Steph said. “Two days off does wonders for guys in the league. He looked very spry out there with his moves and his fresh legs. He was just giving us the business.”

These types of encounters are something the Currys have always dreamt of. They not only wanted to follow in the NBA footsteps of their father, Dell Curry, a 16-year NBA veteran, they dreamt of playing against each other.

“Going up around the NBA with my father. going to games, we used to go out there and take shots as kids on an NBA floor and pretend that we are in the league,” Seth said. “This is probably double-digits the numbers of times we played against each other now, but it’s still special. You don’t want to take it for granted.

“Like I said, it’s a dream come true and you try to appreciate every moment, because you don’t know how many times you got.”

It’s still hard for Seth to believe they’re in the NBA getting to compete against each other.

“This is a special time,” he said.

One where he nearly got the best of his future Hall of Fame brother.