James Harden, Joel Embiid, and more to miss Sixers’ preseason opener vs. Celtics

BOSTON – James Harden, Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Furkan Korkmaz will miss the 76ers preseason opener against the Celtics Sunday evening at TD Garden.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said following Saturday’s practice that players’ availability for the opener would be a wait-and-see.

“They all did go today, and we used it as our real hard training day today,” Nurse said. “... I think we’ll let them get through this treatment here today. See how they feel tomorrow, and we’ll make a decision tomorrow.”

But Harden and Embiid sitting out the opener is far from surprising.

Saturday marked the first time Harden, who wants to be traded, scrimmaged with the team since ending his holdout on Wednesday. So ideally, you would want to get more practice repetitions before competing in a game.

In addition to that, Embiid also sat out the Sixers’ last two preseason openers. Embiid is the reigning league MVP, while Harden is a 10-time All-Star.

The Sixers will entertain the Celtics Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

On Sunday, the Sixers will get a glimpse of Tyrese Maxey as the primary ball handler. The fourth-year guard is expected to assume that duty until Harden plays — and would remain in that role if Harden is dealt.

Harden is still seeking a trade, and his hometown Clippers are trying to put a package together to acquire him.

The 2018 league MVP and three-time scoring champion led the NBA with 10.7 assists per game this season, which is the second time in his career that he’s won the assists crown.