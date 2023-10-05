Sixers star James Harden ‘not quite ready for live stuff’ as he continues ramp-up process

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — James Harden’s holdout has ended, but he is still not all the way back.

The disgruntled 76ers point guard was said to be in good shape upon joining the team at Wednesday’s training camp practice. He, however, has yet to scrimmage.

“He’s just not quite ready to do the live stuff, but inching closer to that,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said following Thursday’s hour, 45-minute practice at Colorado State University. “We got pretty much the first 50 minutes or hour or so where we are doing a lot of technique, a lot of the drills and putting in a lot of the things. He’s doing that. He’s doing that at a really high level.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too much longer. … I mean, he wants to play too. We’re just making sure he’s ready to go.”

Harden did not join the team for the open runs at UCLA led by assistant coach Rico Hines this summer in Los Angeles. Nor did he work out with the Sixers at the team’s practice facility in Camden before the start of training camp.

Nurse said Harden’s progress is just the ramp-up process.

“He’s good, though,” the coach said. “He looks like to me he’s ready to go, but he knows who he is. And Simon [Rice, the Sixers’ vice president of athlete care] wants to make sure, too, you don’t do something too early for somebody.

“So we’ll keep it rolling and see when we got him out there for the scrimmages here soon.”

Harden needs to enter this “ramp-up” process because he held out after becoming upset that the Sixers failed to meet his trade demands. He even called Sixers president Daryl Morey “a liar” and stated he would never play for an organization led by Morey.

He missed Monday’s media day in Camden and the first day of training camp on Tuesday as part of the holdout. But the 34-year-old joined the team here on Wednesday. Nurse said he looked good that day and gave every indication that he plans to finish the rest of camp.

Harden hasn’t spoken to the media since his return. He chuckled with Hines and other assistants following practice before attempting two corner threes on his way out of the gym.

“He’s been doing a little bit of stuff,” Embiid said. “He hasn’t played, but his energy has been great. He’s been around. And I think he’s great up, coming in and not being a distraction.”

The Sixers will conclude their training camp on Friday before traveling to Boston. After practicing in Beantown on Saturday, the Sixers will open their four-game preseason slate against the Celtics Sunday at TD Garden.

They open the regular season in Milwaukee on Oct. 26 against the Bucks.