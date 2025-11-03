Jared McCain listed as probable to play at the Bulls on Tuesday; Joel Embiid has no injury designation

Jared McCain is getting closer to his return from knee and thumb surgeries. He is listed as probable to play in the 76ers’ game at the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night on the NBA’s official injury report released Monday evening.

McCain last played in mid-December last season, when he was an early Rookie of the Year front-runner before a torn meniscus derailed his season. After recovering from that injury, McCain tore a ligament in his thumb just before training camp began in late September. McCain recently returned to on-court work, wearing a brace to protect his hand while shooting.

Before his knee injury, McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 23 games. He will join a potent backcourt featuring Tyrese Maxey, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, along with standout rookie VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes.

Joel Embiid, who missed Sunday’s game at the Brooklyn Nets while continuing his recovery from knee surgery, is not listed on the injury report. Neither is Kelly Oubre Jr., who rolled his ankle during Sunday’s game but was cleared to return to the game, coach Nick Nurse said.

Paul George (knee) and Dominick Barlow (elbow) are both listed as out for Tuesday’s game.