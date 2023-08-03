Former Villanova star Jermaine Samuels signs with the Rockets

Former Villanova standout Jermaine Samuels Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

On a two-way contract, Samuels is eligible to play a maximum of 50 games at the NBA level, and will spend the remainder of his time with the Rockets’ G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Samuels, a small forward, went undrafted in 2022 after averaging 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over five seasons with Villanova. He signed with the Indiana Pacers during training camp last year, although he was waived the next day. Samuels turned heads in the G League last year, averaging 18.3 points on 66.8% shooting and 9.2 rebounds for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

» READ MORE: Practice? Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels didn’t need practice.

Samuels joined the Rockets for the NBA Summer League and impressed enough in Las Vegas for the Rockets to add him with their final two-way slot.

Samuels’ competition for minutes on the wing for the Rockets will include fellow Villanova product Cam Whitmore, who was drafted 20th overall by Houston in June.