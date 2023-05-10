Sixers’ Joel Embiid lands spot on All-NBA first team, adding to this year’s list of career milestones

Joel Embiid has added a first-team All-NBA selection to his resumé.

On Wednesday, the center became the first 76er to garner the honor since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson in 2005, and is only the ninth first-teamer in franchise history. Embiid earned second-team selections in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Embiid joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Charles Barkley, George McGinnis, Billy Cunningham, Dolph Schayes, and Iverson as the only Sixers to be named first-team All-NBA. All eight players are in the Hall of Fame.

This is just the latest coronation for Embiid, who became the franchise’s first league MVP since Iverson in 2001 and fifth overall. Like the MVP award, his being a first-team selection comes as no surprise.

Embiid also won his second straight scoring title, averaging 33.1 points and landing eighth in rebounds (10.2 per game) and seventh in blocks (1.7). He was named Eastern Conference player of the month three times.

Embiid finished with career highs of 59 points and seven blocks against the Utah Jazz in November. He would add 53- and 52-point games during the season. He flashed his consistency, with Embiid amassing 31 30-point games and 10 40-point performances.

He now has the Sixers on the brink of reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001, and that scoring spark extended to the postseason. Embiid led the Sixers with 33 points, seven rebounds, and three assists as they took a 3-2 advantage in their best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics. He is averaging 28 points and nine rebounds in the series.

The Sixers can close out the Celtics in Game 6 Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.