Joel Embiid and the Sixers dominate Celtics, 115-103, and are one win away from the Eastern Conference finals

BOSTON — Are the 76ers closing in on their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 22 seasons? Or will the Boston Celtics find a way to extend the series?

We’ll find out at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center (ESPN) of their conference semifinals . The Sixers took a 3-2 advantage in their best-of-seven series with a 115-103 Game 5 victory at TD Garden.

This was the biggest postseason win of Joel Embiid’s tenure. He’s never been in this position before. Yet he was far from a celebrating mood.

“I honestly don’t care,” Embiid said. “We still gotta get one more win. That’s all I’'m thinking about right now. And then obviously, you go home. So you are going to have a lot of energy, the crowd. I would imagine everybody plays better at home, too.

“So I do play better at home. ... So what we did tonight, it’s easier said than done. But we got to do it again.”

Philly got balanced scoring while shooting 50.6% and had an unlikely key contributor in Danuel House Jr.

House, playing in his second game of the series, gave the Sixers exactly what they needed — life and energy off the bench. Embiid, playing without a knee brace, showed no signs of having a sprained right LCL.

In the process, the Sixers led from the 7-minute, 24-second mark of the first quarter onward. They had a commanding 21-point cushion with 3:57 to play.

Embiid led the Sixers with 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a game-high four blocks. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points while making 6 of 12 three-pointers. James Harden had 17 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. Tobias Harris (16 points, 11 rebounds) and House (10 points) were the Sixers’ other double-digit scorers.

Boston forward Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 36 points, while Jaylen Brown added 24. Meanwhile, Al Horford struggled mightily. He was held scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting — all three-pointers.

Now the Sixers have history on their side. Game 5 winners have gone on to advance more than 82% of the time in playoff series that were tied, 2-2.

And Tuesday’s victory snapped the Sixers’ streak of Game 5 losses in conference semifinals. They had lost six consecutive, including the last two seasons. This was their first Game 5 victory in the conference semis since 2001.

That also was the last time the Sixers won a conference semifinals series. They defeated the Toronto Raptors in seven games. That squad ultimately reached the NBA Finals, losing in five games to the Los Angeles Lakers.

A series victory would take a monkey off the Sixers’ backs.

At 1-11 in their last 12 appearances, the conference semifinals are where they have gone to die. And it would be special to snap this skid against the Celtics. Philly has lost its last five postseason series against the Celtics.

But on Tuesday night, Sixers coach Doc Rivers had a solid game plan.

He went to a nine-man rotation with House joining Georges Niang, De’Anthony Melton, and Paul Reed. This came after the Sixers were gassed in the fourth quarter while playing an eight-man rotation in Game 4. Jalen McDaniels had been in the lineup before the Sixers shrank their rotation.

House entered Tuesday’s game with 4.4 seconds left in the first quarter. Melton was part of a lineup that built a 15-point cushion 1:59 into the second quarter. However, the Celtics later went on a 10-0 run to close the gap to five points (42-37) before Harris halted it with a jumper.

Harris would have to provide a solid contribution for the Sixers to be competitive. And the power forward did — in the first half.

Harris had 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting along with nine rebounds in the first half before picking up his third foul with 44.1 seconds before intermission.

The difference in the first half was shot making. The Sixers hit clutch shots, while the Celtics struggled from the field.

Philly shot 45.5% — including going 7-for-18 on three-pointers. Meanwhile, Boston shot 38.9% while making just 5 of 19 three-pointers. Boston center and former Sixer Horford had zero points on 0-for-6 shooting in the first half. Tatum had 15 first-half points, but made just 3 of 11 shots.