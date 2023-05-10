Joel ‘The Process’ Embiid makes NBA his domain in Game 5 of Eastern Conference semis

BOSTON — “The Process” was magnificent. Again.

Joel Embiid, injured and exhausted, is putting his stamp on the 2023 playoffs. This is his moment. This is the next step. He won a pivotal game on his arch rival’s floor in a game from which there was no real return: Game 5, Eastern Conference semifinal, in Boston, the biggest game in 22 years for a franchise that reset itself in 2013 and built around Embiid for the last seven years.

With a 3-2 lead and a home game Thursday, the Sixers stand one win away from advancing past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in more than two decades. Can Embiid do it again?

He’d done it two nights before, scoring 34 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in 46 overtime minutes. That’s right: he played his most postseason minutes with a sprained and braced knee, in his third game back after missing 10 days, and yes, he was tired, but clearly, he was the difference.

Tuesday night, Embiid, now unbraced and somehow fitter, scored 33 points, snagged seven rebounds, and blocked four shots in a virtuosic performance. He called for the ball. He bullied Al Horford. He hit three-of-seven three-pointers. He was all things for the 76ers.

He opened lanes and jump shots for Tyrese Maxey, who dropped 30 points, but Maxey was the sideshow in the 115-103 win. The Celtics hit 12 of 38 threes, but they were denied access to the lane by the big guy.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points, and Jaylen Brown had 24, but Embiid was, without question, the best player on the court.

He is, without question, the best player in the world.

The Celtics had no answer. Frankly, no one has an answer for this edition of Embiid, even though he lacks full strength and full conditioning. We are witnessing an unparalleled combination of skill and strength and basketball genius in real time, and so we should appreciate it.

Now, you may start speaking of him in the same manner you speak of Allen Iverson. Julius Erving. Moses Malone.

Wilt.

It was a week to the day and on the same court Embiid was named NBA MVP, an honor for which he shamelessly campaigned for the past three years. Tuesday, he erased any question whether he deserved it this year.

He even provided a deja vu highlight.

With 5 minutes, 35 seconds to play, Embiid turned the ball over. Jaylen Brown, the Celtics’ best athlete, raced downcourt. Embiid caught him. Embiid blocked Brown’s shot from behind.

It was what LeBron James, Cleveland 2.0 edition, did to Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in the Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. It was that kind of play, by that kind of player.

The Sixers started the game soft. It was exactly what they could not afford to to.

Then Embiid woke up. He collected an offensive rebound, put it back, and drew a foul. Harris added a put-back on the next possession. Embiid blocked Marcus Smart’s drive, which led to Maxey’s three. James Harden scored five of the Sixers’ next seven points, and the Sixers were alive, up seven points with 5:24 seconds to play in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Embiid repeatedly took Al Horford to the woodshed, demanding isolations and drawing fouls. Horford missed all four three-point attempts while Embiid finished the half with 21 points and went 9-for-9 from the line, playing exceptionally physical basketball without a knee brace for the first time since he sprained his knee in Game 3 of the first round.

Similarly, Harden was aggressive and efficient, his only first-half miss a double-teamed shot-clock beater in the last seconds of the half. He had 10 points and four assists. Harden finished with 17 points and 10 assists.

Not bad for a sidekick.