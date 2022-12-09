What’s up, peeps?

After three days off, the 76ers will begin their seven-game homestand when they face the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

This stretch will provide the Sixers (12-12) an opportunity to right some wrongs and correct what has been a disappointing start to the season. They were ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference standings on Thursday, thanks to a combination of injuries and inconsistent play.

The Sixers hope things will improve during this string of home games against the Lakers, Charlotte Hornets (Sunday), Sacramento Kings (Tuesday), Golden State Warriors (Dec. 16), Toronto Raptors (Dec. 19), Detroit Pistons (Dec. 21), and Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 23).

We’ll learn more about the Sixers at the conclusion of this homestand, but in the meantime we’ll answer a few of your questions.

Q: If Daryl Morey feels that he gave the coach everything he needs to win, even getting one of the star players to take a major pay cut to add more pieces, and the pieces don’t fit at all, when does it fall onto the coach to figure it out? Despite injuries... — @realmikesmall

KP: Thanks for your great questions, Mike. I think all the things you asked puts the coach in a tough spot , especially this portion: “the pieces don’t fit at all.” I don’t think you can put this on the coach for that reason. For the most part, the Sixers have done a solid job when Joel Embiid and James Harden, the pieces you are referring to, don’t play together. The problem usually occurs when they both play. No one questioned Rivers’ coaching and rotations when the team went 3-1 with Embiid, Harden and Tyrese Maxey sidelined with injuries. Nor did people question his coaching while winning seven of nine games without Harden.

More so than the coach, I think Harden and Embiid must figure things out and find a way to co-exist better. It’s easy to say the coach needs to figure it out. But this isn’t high school or college where the coach has power over elite players. NBA stars like Harden and Embiid have the power. So ultimately, they must figure this out.

Q: In this NBA, does it make sense to build around Joel Embiid? He is a generational talent, but does he work with this team, or is it what is around him needs to be changed? Something seems off. It [looks like] they need to keep him and get longer Maxey-like players to surround him. — @Croth62

KP: I appreciate your great questions, Chris. It does make sense to build around Embiid. I understand that some people get frustrated with his injuries and second-round exits. But the Sixers center is one of the NBA’s top five players. He’s averaging 31.9 points and has scored 30 or more points in 10 of his 16 games. So, yes, the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is definitely someone to build around even in the modern NBA.

Right now, the problem is that Embiid has been paired with Harden, another All-NBA talent who needs the ball as much as him.

Looking back, he had a better fit in the 2018-19 season, when he played alongside Jimmy Butler, JJ Redick, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons. That was the starting lineup of the team that lost to the Toronto Raptors in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers would have had a great chance to win the 2019-20 NBA title if they brought Butler and Redick back.

So the team did surround him with the players needed to win a championship. They just didn’t keep them.

Q: Do you think anyone will trade for and take on Tobias Harris’ contract? Like the Knicks? Or Washington? — @iLOVEPHILLYY

KP: Harris would be a great trade chip to acquire a better fit. However, the Sixers would have to find a team willing to give back value for what is a little less than two years and $79.6 million remaining on the five-year $180 million contract he signed July 10, 2019.

Harris’ contract is probably the reason the often-shopped forward is still on the roster. It’s a contract that could be easier to unload next season while he’s in the final year.

But we’ll continue to hear Harris’ name mentioned in potential trade discussions, and that only makes sense. He would be a solid pickup for a team that thinks adding another scoring threat would make it a championship contender.

The question, however, is if any team would be willing to take on his lofty salary, knowing that he’s in line to make $39.2 million next season? But the way Harris has looked lately, I wouldn’t trade him.

Q: So we cut Isaiah Joe for Jaden Springer. What’s Springer been up to on the squad. Meanwhile, down in OKC, what has Joe done? — @Mal3230Jr

KP: What’s good, Malachi? I wouldn’t say the Sixers waived Joe for Springer. Springer was never in jeopardy of getting waived. It would have been foolish to waive a first-round pick heading into his second season, especially when he’s a 20-year-old that could have a huge upside.

Joe lost his job because he was behind Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and Matisse Thybulle in the rotation. Now, some will argue the Sixers made a mistake because he’s a solid three-point shooter. So I get your point.

But the Thunder are providing an opportunity he wouldn’t get as a Sixer. He’s averaging career highs of 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 8.8 minutes per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 45.5% on three-pointers.

Springer, however, has only made two appearances this season, scoring a total of five points in four minutes.

Q: Was at the game in Houston. Why didn’t Embiid participate in pre-game warmups? Why does Joel sit at the end of the bench, alone during timeouts when he is subbed for? Horrible body language. Has he tuned Doc out? — @TBetley

KP: Thanks for your question, Tom. Embiid hasn’t turned on Rivers. They actually have a solid relationship. As for warmups, I assume that you’re talking about the layup line. Embiid is usually the last one on the court, a lot of times right before the national anthem. It’s not because he’s slacking off or disengaging.

Embiid usually ends his pregame workout around 30 to 35 minutes before the game. Then he goes to the team meeting before getting ready for the game.

Now, it would be nice for him to be around teammates during timeouts after being subbed out of the game. But a lot of times, he’s getting water or taking a breather during those moments. And he’s always sat at the end of the bench.