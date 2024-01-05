Joel Embiid is having the best season in NBA history, according to Patrick Beverley. Here’s who he’s up against.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Sixers guard Patrick Beverley made a bold claim.

“If [Joel Embiid] finishes this season the way he’s playing now… it would be the greatest season of a single player that’s ever played basketball,” Beverley said.

Embiid is having a terrific season for the Sixers and was recently the top pick for MVP in ESPN’s first straw poll, but the greatest season ever?

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid is selling his penthouse for $5.5 million. It comes with a pool, outdoor kitchen and more.

In 2023-24, Embiid is averaging 34.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while making 53.9% of his field goals. Embiid is averaging the most points per game and fifth-most rebounds per game in the NBA this season. He’s also on pace to join Wilt Chamberlain as the only player in NBA history to average more points than minutes played.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid third behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James in NBA All-Star fan voting

Advertisement

Comparing players at different positions is tough enough, but comparing players across eras is even more challenging. Still, here are some of the all-time greats’ best individual seasons so you can see what Embiid is up against:

Michael Jordan

It’s hard to pick out just one Jordan season as his greatest individual season of all time. He averaged more points per game than Embiid is now in 1986-87 with 37.1 and in 1987-88 with 35. He also shot 53.5% in 1987-88, just a few tenths of a percentage point lower than Embiid’s current total.

Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain put up video game numbers with the Sixers, averaging 33.5 points and 24.6 rebounds on 54% shooting in 1965-66, and he was even more efficient in 1966-67 — albeit averaging fewer points — shooting 68.3% and averaging 24.1 points and 24.2 rebounds.

LeBron James

James has won four MVP trophies, but he doesn’t have a single season averaging more points than Embiid’s current 34.8 points per game. That said, what is generally considered James’ best season came in 2012-13, when he averaged 26.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 8.0 rebounds, shooting 56.5% from the field.

» READ MORE: An MVP repeat for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey’s All-Star debut and more 2024 Sixers resolutions

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

During Abdul-Jabbar’s 1971-72 season in Milwaukee, he averaged 34.8 points and 16.6 rebounds on 57.4% shooting. His assist number was lower than Embiid’s, averaging just 4.6 per game.

Shaquille O’Neal

O’Neal’s most dominant season came in 1999-2000. He averaged 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 57.4% shooting.

Comparing players across eras and positions can make nailing down the consensus greatest season ever challenging — and we didn’t even have time to mention other players, like Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook averaging triple-doubles for entire seasons — but statistically, this year Embiid is playing his way into the conversation.