Joel Embiid will be sidelined for tonight’s 76ers game against the New York Knicks with the left shoulder sprain he suffered during Wednesday’s 108-94 loss in Cleveland.
The team says that Embiid will undergo further evaluation today, as first reported by The Inquirer. Players are typically out from seven to 10 days to three to four weeks, depending on the grade of the sprain.
Center Norvel Pelle, who missed the last two games with an upper respiratory infection, is available to play tonight.
Embiid, a three-time All-Star, suffered the left shoulder sprain while being fouled by Cavaliers center Ante Zizic with 49.2 seconds left in the first quarter. He went to the free-throw line and missed both foul shots and appeared to be in obvious pain. The Sixers then committed an intentional foul to get Embiid out of the game.
The 76ers will now take the court without both All-Stars. Ben Simmons has a pinched nerve in his lower back. He will be evaluated in two weeks and will remain sidelined for an extended period.
Tonight’s game against the Knicks will be the 17th contest that Embiid has missed this season.
He is averaging 23.3 points and 11.8 rebounds.