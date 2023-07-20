Joel Embiid is branching out his storytelling with his production studio, Miniature Géant

LOS ANGELES — Wearing cream-colored neutrals, 76ers center Joel Embiid strode across the Hollywood stage of the Uninterrupted Film Festival and settled into an armchair for an interview with Maverick Carter, the business partner of LeBron James. Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP, was there last week to discuss his venture into media with a production studio, Miniature Géant.

One reason Uninterrupted, and the connected media company, the SpringHill Company, was formed, Carter explained, was because of a lack of sports storytelling from the point of view of the athletes themselves. The effort to rectify this void was part of why they partnered to provide resources to Embiid, who has often said he feels his life is like a movie.

Then Carter pointed to Embiid’s famous nickname, “The Process,” asking if Embiid’s mischievous side was more evident in the way he refers to himself on social media, “Troel.”

Embiid, 29, replied that partly because he was injured when he first started in the league 10 years ago, social media was a way for him to connect with fans and show his personality. “I love trolling,” Embiid said.

There’s a hidden message, Embiid explained, in his production studio’s name, Miniature Géant. His homeland of Cameroon is known as “Africa in miniature,” so the first word is a nod to the country where he was born. The second word, Géant, means “giant” and is a term often applied to the 7-footer. He also liked the inherent contradiction of the terms: “In a trolling way, something can be small and big at the same time.”

“You tell the stories you want people to be inspired by,” Embiid said of his hopes for his production studio. That’s why one of the initial projects for his studio was securing a wider release for Green Lions, a documentary of Cameroon’s 1990 World Cup team, which became the first African nation to make the quarterfinals. Another project in the initial stage is a documentary based on a book about a program that held tryouts for 13-year-old boys across Africa looking for soccer’s next superstars, with Embiid as an executive producer.

The budding media mogul wants to tell stories that are close to his heart. Although Embiid loves sports, his favorite one isn’t the one he plays professionally.

“I love soccer more than basketball,” Embiid said of the sport he grew up playing as a child. His son, Arthur, who is now 3, has become a primary motivation for Embiid to consider what he wants his legacy to be, not only on the basketball court, but beyond it and also after his playing career ends.

“When I became a dad, it was a big game-changer,” Embiid said. “It just changed my whole perspective about life.”

He now aims to be as successful in business as he has been on the court and wants his family to be proud of him in both ventures. Teaming up with another athlete like James is a key move to emulate a mentor in a new enterprise. James cofounded the SpringHill Company with Carter and has succeeded in business, including several movie projects such as Hustle and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

As a trilingual athlete with a unique story that he believes is ideal for cinema, Embiid also wants to be a champion for others looking for outlets to tell their stories, even if they’re unusual or off the beaten path. “Improbable is not impossible,” Embiid said.

Embiid acknowledged that in his own story, he’d hit a recent highlight but not yet the ultimate happy ending.

“There’s not a lot of people that get that opportunity to be called the MVP of the league,” Embiid said. “I was extremely happy about it, excited about it, but you know, the championship, that’s one thing that I’ve got to work hard for.”

Although his willingness to be silly or goofy at times on social media might lead others to think otherwise, Embiid wants his production company to work on stories with substance.

“At the end of the day, storytelling, you’ve got to learn something from it,” he said hours earlier at a different Hollywood event hosted by Variety.

Yet Embiid hasn’t given up his comedic flair. Asked by Carter which actor he’d cast as himself in the movie of his life, Embiid didn’t miss a beat. “I like Denzel [Washington],” he responded, naming the 68-year-old actor, who is a full foot shorter, without hesitation. Hearing the sounds of confused laughter from the audience, Embiid looked down from his place on the stage and added, “He’s a great actor.”

It’s Carter who is slated to serve as an executive producer on a documentary chronicling Embiid’s life story.

