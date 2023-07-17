Joel Embiid discusses the challenge of winning an NBA championship ‘whether it’s Philly or anywhere else’

Is Joel Embiid sending a message to 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and the organization? Or is the league MVP just stating that he could one day play for another team?

Whatever the case, Embiid’s comments to Maverick Carter during last week’s UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival in Los Angeles caught people’s attention.

Carter, a sports-marketing businessman and media personality, asked the six-time All-Star what can we expect from him moving forward?

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” Embiid said. “I don’t know where that’s going to be. Whether it’s Philly or anywhere else, I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one, then think about the next one.

“It’s not easy, but it takes more than one or two, three guys. You got to have good people around you. Myself, every single day I work hard to be at that level, so I can produce and make it happen. So every single day, I’m working towards that goal. That’s where my mindset has always been. MVP is just an added bonus.”

The Sixers franchise player noted winning the MVP was amazing. But he added that an NBA title is something he has to work hard for.

In six consecutive postseason appearances, the Embiid-lead Sixers have yet to make it out of the second round. They suffered second-round exits in each of the last three seasons and in 2019 and 2018. The Sixers were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics in 2020. Embiid was dealing with at least one injury in five of the six postseasons.

“I like the challenge, but it can be frustrating at times,” he said, “because over and over and over same things … There is never any continuity. All my years in the league I feel like every single year, it’s always been like different teams. It’s always been change.

“But I do like that challenge. It doesn’t matter who’s on my team. I just want to go out, and try to do the best job possible to put us in a position to win.”

Embiid has had revolving door of postseason supporting cast which has included Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, JJ Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Markelle Fultz, Marco Belinelli, Ersan Ilyasova, Josh Richardson, Al Horford, Dwight Howard, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and James Harden.

Maxey, Harris, and Harden are currently his co-stars.

However, Harden has asked to be traded. His desire is to play for his hometown Los Angeles Clippers.

If Harden, the team’s best handler and facilitators, leaves, the Sixers would once again lose a lot. Opposing teams are reluctant to trade for him due to Morey’s steep asking price.

Meanwhile, teams — primarily the New York Knicks — are monitoring the Sixers’ situation with the hope that Embiid will ask for a trade. The Knicks have stockpiled first-round picks to include in a deal for center.

Next season will mark the first season of Embiid’s $213.2 million extension.

