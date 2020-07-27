Joel Embiid, Raul Neto and Glenn Robinson III participated in the 76ers practice on Monday, but according to a team official, it was a very light workout, consisting mainly of shooting and scripting.
Embiid missed Sunday’s 102-97 scrimmage loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with right calf tightness. Neto was sidelined with back tightness, and Glenn Robinson suffered a left hip pointer in the second quarter.
After Sunday’s scrimmage, coach Brett Brown said concern is low before Monday’s practice. The Sixers said that an update on all three players’ status for Tuesday’s scrimmage with the Dallas Mavericks will be provided on game day.
All three continue to receive treatment and remain day to day.
Embiid has missed 21 games this season, including 19 due to injury and two from a suspension. During the Sixers’ opening scrimmage, a 90-83 win on Friday over Memphis, he played 12 minutes and 57 seconds, all in the first half, and totaled 10 points and six rebounds.
Neto played 5:08 in the opener and was scoreless with one assist.
Robinson had five points in 14 minutes against Memphis and added seven points in 7:21 before leaving against OKC. Brown has praised Robinson for having a strong camp.
Brown was asked before practice that in light of all the positive tests with the Miami Marlins, how fortunate does he feel and how safe does he feel to be in the NBA bubble.
The Sixers have been at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando since July 9 and Brown has consistently praised the setup, which he did again on Monday.
“I think what the NBA has done in the environment that we are all in is spectacularly brilliant,” Brown said. “I think it is elite, I personally have zero complaints about anything that might prohibit us from doing our job. "
He later added, “I’m proud to be here, I feel safe being here and again, it lets me do my job.”
Like the Sixers, Dallas is coming off a scrimmage loss on Sunday, falling to the Indiana Pacers, 118-111. (The Pacers are the Sixers first opponent in the first of the eight regular-season “seed” games on Saturday.)
Kristaps Porzingis was unable to play against the Pacers because he failed to show up and take a mandatory coronavirus test on Saturday, which was the team’s off day. He is expected to be available for the game with the Sixers.
Dallas all-star Luka Doncic just missed a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 24 minutes.