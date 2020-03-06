Joel Embiid continues to make progress in returning from a left-shoulder sprain. He remains out and will be reassessed Monday, the 76ers said Friday.
The Inquirer earlier reported that Embiid is expected back when the Sixers return home and play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Embiid suffered the injury Feb. 26 during a 108-94 loss at Cleveland while being fouled by Cavaliers center Ante Zizic late in the first quarter. Embiid has missed four games with the injury and will obviously be out for Saturday’s game at Golden State that will end the Sixers’ four-game West Coast trip.
Embiid is receiving daily treatment, including participating in a strength and conditioning program, and he has resumed on-court basketball activities.