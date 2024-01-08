Sixers star Joel Embiid missed practice Monday with left knee swelling

Joel Embiid missed the 76ers’ practice Monday because of left knee swelling.

The reigning MVP did briefly participate in a post-practice shooting drill as the media entered the gym but then abruptly left the court. However, Tobias Harris (ankle), De’Anthony Melton (back soreness), and Furkan Korkmaz (illness) all returned to practice.

Robert Covington (illness) remained sidelined.

Coach Nick Nurse said the hope is that Embiid will be available to practice Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Embiid suffered the injury Friday night in a loss to the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. He remained in the game, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds. However, Embiid woke up Saturday morning to swelling and missed that night’s home loss to the Utah Jazz.

When he is available, the eighth-year veteran has been productive, putting together 30 points and 10 rebounds in 15 consecutive games. He also has tallied a 30-point double-double in 20 of his 27 games this season, the most such games in the NBA.

While it’s still early, Embiid is on pace to win his second straight MVP title and third consecutive scoring title. And he’s getting better by the season.

Embiid is averaging a league-best 34.6 points, which is also a career high. He’s fourth in the NBA in rebounding (11.8) and 10th in blocks (2.0). In addition, he’s producing a career-best 6.0 assists.

