Steve Kerr hopeful Joel Embiid will be healthy for 2024 Summer Olympics: ‘Our fingers are crossed’

Steve Kerr has been texting with the 76ers’ Joel Embiid in recent days, and hoped to say hello to the NBA’s reigning MVP during the Golden State Warriors’ visit to Philly Wednesday night.

Not just because Kerr is an opposing coach who cares about Embiid and the health of the league’s stars, because “they’re the ones who really drive the entertainment.” Kerr is the head coach of Team USA, and is hopeful Embiid has recovered from meniscus surgery in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“Our fingers are crossed that he’ll be healthy this summer and able to play,” Kerr said during his pregame news conference for Wednesday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center. “He’s an amazing player, and we’re really excited to have him as part of the program.”

Embiid in October committed to play for the United States, after also considering his native Cameroon and France. He is a citizen of all three countries.

In October, Embiid said he reached his “tough” decision following discussions with USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill and representatives from the French national team. Cameroon has not yet qualified for the Summer Games. Embiid said he also takes pride in representing the country where his son, Arthur, was born.

”I love all three options with my home country, which I love a lot,” Embiid said in October. “But I really wanted to participate in the Olympics. That’s been my goal and my dream.”

Other centers in the 41-player Team USA pool released last month include Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen, Anthony Davis, Chet Holmgren, and Walker Kessler. But none of them have the resume of Embiid, who prior to his injury was leading the NBA in scoring (35.3 points per game, while also averaging 11.3 rebounds, a career-best 5.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Basketball is scheduled to run at the Paris Olympics from July 27 through Aug. 10.