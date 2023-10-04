Coach Prime to the Sixers: ‘How bad do y’all want it?’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — What’s a trip to the Centennial State without traveling to Boulder to meet Coach Prime?

The 76ers, who are having training camp at Colorado State University, didn’t pass up that opportunity.

Coach Nick Nurse, Joel Embiid and the Sixers trekked to Boulder Tuesday evening to be inspired by Colorado football coach Deion Sanders during a dinner meeting. The Pro Football Hall of Famer turned hottest college football coach talked to the Sixers about his journey and offered advice.

» READ MORE: James Harden skips first practice of Sixers training camp, but is expected to join teammates

Advertisement

One of the things Sanders touched on seemed to be timely, as he explained his process of getting rid of dysfunction on his team.

The Sixers have been viewed by many as a dysfunctional organization, one where disgruntled point guard James Harden has reportedly vowed to make things uncomfortable. Harden held out of Monday’s media day and Tuesday’s practice but is expected to rejoin the team while trying to force a trade.

“I’m loyal and I’m faithful to winning — not a man,” Sanders said. “I’m faithful to winning. So I’m going to do whatever I gotta do to win. So if me and your relationship gotta end, I’m going to win. God bless you. Now, I’ll see you, because we’re going to win. And I’m going to do whatever I gotta do to get it.”

Nurse was hired this offseason to end the Sixers’ 22-season Eastern Conference finals drought. He is aware of the expectations and embraces them: “We’re going to hit that head on,” Nurse said in his introductory press conference.

And he intends to do so with or without Harden, sharing with reporters that he has a Plan A and Plan B for training camp.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid has to be better for the Sixers to keep up with the Celtics and Bucks. Does he get that?

Sanders talked about being accountable, being happy with your role and the story about his sports journey among other things.

“You added some pieces,” Sanders said. “And you added some pieces that you think should be the difference. But how bad do y’all want it? Straight up. You have to really look at each other and hold each other accountable. And you got to realize how bad do you really want it. Like what are you willing to do for it? What you willing to sacrifice for it? How far you willing to go for it? How hard are you willing to work for it? Because you know what it is. You know, on paper, y’all amongst the best in the business, right? But you got to put it together. I like what you added. I love what you are doing …”

Sanders also commented about marquee players missing head-to-head matchups, saying “a lot of guys duck that smoke right now.”

The coach said he wants to see the best play against the best every time he turns on the TV.

» READ MORE: How Ben Simmons’ saga can inform Sixers’ handling of James Harden’s drama

“Don’t tell me the game that this is what I’m going to get but when I turn on the TV, I don’t get that,” he said. “I don’t like that. If Embiid is playing the [Denver’s Nikola Jokic] Joker. I want to see Embiid vs. the Joker. I want to see that.”

Then he looked and Embiid, saying he goes and gets it right.

“I love it,” Sanders added. “I love the matchup, because I want to see it.”