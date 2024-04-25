Source: Sixers forward Kelly Oubre’s Lamborghini was involved in car crash after Game 2

A league source confirmed to The Inquirer that 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a car accident early Tuesday morning at 16th and Vine Streets in Center City following the team’s Game 2 loss to the Knicks.

According the Philadelphia Police Department, the crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, hours after the team’s loss at Madison Square Garden. Oubre’s purple 2021 Lamborghini “disregarded a red traffic signal as it was driving northbound on 16th Street when it hit a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, which was traveling eastbound on Vine Street.” The police did not identify the drivers.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene, according to TMZ. The outlet broke the story minutes after Sixers coach Nick Nurse’s pregame news conference Thursday, and Oubre did not speak to reporters during the locker-room period that is open to the media.

Oubre missed time earlier this season with a broken rib he suffered after reportedly being hit by a car while riding his bike in Center City in November.

Oubre started Thursday’s Game 3 against the Knicks, after scoring 14 total points on 5-of-14 shooting through the first two games of this best-of-seven first-round series. He averaged 15.4 points and five rebounds in 68 regular-season games.