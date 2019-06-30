Tobias Harris will meet with the 76ers at 6 p.m. Sunday, the start of the free-agency period.
The Sixers could offer Harris a five-year, $189-million maximum salary to re-sign with the team.
The Kings, Mavericks, Pelicans, and Grizzlies are among the teams pursuing the 26-year-old. The Clippers could also get in the mix if they don’t get their primary targets.
The Clippers’ top free-agent choices were Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson.
But Durant is signing with the Nets, and Thompson will reportedly return to the Warriors.
Harris, a 6-foot-9, 235-pounder, is an elite three-point shooter and finisher around the basket. The Sixers were a hard team to beat when he got off to solid starts. But he was basically the fourth option. There’s a sense he will be more involved this upcoming season.
He averaged 20.9 points in 55 games with the Clippers this season. His scoring average dropped to 18.2 points in 27 regular-season contests with the Sixers after joining the team at the trade deadline.