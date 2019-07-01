It isn’t hard to see the logic in what the Sixers are going to attempt to pull off in the 2019-20 season. It also isn’t hard to see the risk. They traded away the player who was their most consistent performer in a playoff run that ended with them minutes away from beating the team that would go on to win the title. They said goodbye to the three-point ace who was a focal point of their offense for the last two seasons. And they pulled the trigger on one of the more unorthodox identity changes you’ll see in the NBA, signing former Celtics big man Al Horford to a four-year contract worth a potential $109 million in a move that will pair him with Joel Embiid down low.