Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns debut: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

Kevin Durant is scheduled to make his highly-anticipated debut with the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, but few fans will actually be able to watch it on TV.

The NBA superstar, who was dealt by the Brooklyn Nets is a blockbuster deal at the NBA trade deadline, will take the court for the first time since Jan. 8. But outside of Phoenix and Charlotte, N.C., there aren’t many options to watch the game.

Durant has been out with an MCL sprain, but has spent the past two weeks working out with his new teammates, which include Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton. Prior to the trade, Durant had been averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game with the Nets.

“I know it ain’t gonna be that smooth,” Durant told reporters. “It’s gonna take me some time to get used to everything early on, but as far as just having fun and just getting lost in the game, I’m looking forward to doing that again.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Durant’s debut with the Suns:

How to watch Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns debut

If you live in Phoenix or Charlotte, you won’t have any issues finding Wednesday’s Suns-Hornets game on TV.

In Phoenix, the game is airing on Bally Sports Arizona. In Charlotte, fans can tune in to watch on Bally Sports Southeast.

Unfortunately, the game won’t air nationally on ESPN, because the network is airing a big matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. ESPN might have been able to add Suns-Hornets as a late game if it were being played in Phoenix, but because of its early tipoff in Charlotte, the network didn’t have a slot for it, according to a network source.

NBA TV also won’t air tonight’s Suns-Hornets game nationally, due to the timing of the Suns’ announcement.

That leaves the only national viewing option NBA League Pass, which runs $14.99 a month but does offer a seven-day free trial.

Moving forward, fans will see plenty of Durant and the Suns on TV, as both ESPN and TNT can slot the games into their late timeslots, especially with LeBron James expected to miss time with a foot injury.

When is the Phoenix Suns’ next national TV game?

The Suns will travel to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at 8 p.m., but that game is currently only scheduled to air on Bally Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Chicago.

Fans wanting to check out Durant in a Suns jersey will have to wait until this weekend, when Phoenix takes on the Dallas Mavericks (and Durant’s former teammate Kyrie Irving) on ABC Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Calling Suns-Mavericks will be Dave Pasch and the ageless Hubie Brown, who is still broadcasting for ESPN at the age of 89.

Do the Sixers play the Suns?

The Sixers will travel to Phoenix to take on Durant and the Suns on Sat., March 25 at 10 p.m.

That game is scheduled to air locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby on the call.

The Sixers defeated the Suns 100-88 back in November, snapping a six-game losing streak thanks in large part to Georges Niang’s season-high 21 points.

What did the Suns trade to land Durant?

The Suns were able to nab Durant at the trade deadline, but it certainly cost them.

Phoenix gave up for unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and the two teams swapped picks in 2028.

The Suns also sent former Villanova star Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jee Crowder to the Nets. In addition to Durant, Brooklyn gave up forward T.J. Warren.