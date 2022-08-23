The 76ers’ pursuit of Kevin Durant is officially over — if it ever started.

It remains unclear whether the Sixers engaged in trade discussions with the Nets or how close they came to creating a serious package to offer Brooklyn.

But Durant’s fate has been sealed. The Nets star, who formally made a trade request at the start of NBA free agency, has agreed to return to the Brooklyn Nets after a discussion with owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Previously, Durant was determined to start the 2022-23 in a different destination, canvasing the league and considering the Sixers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. High-ranking members of the Sixers were reportedly interested in Durant and felt strongly about engaging in talks to acquire him.

Rumors about that pursuit have been consistent this summer. In fact, in recent weeks footage of Durant working out with Sixers star James Harden, a longtime friend and former teammate, stoked renewed interest in the possibility of him coming to Philly.

No longer. The Nets will continue to be a contender in the Eastern Conference with their big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons still intact after a tumultuous summer. Included in their bumpy offseason were trade rumors surrounding Durant and Kyrie Irving, who decided to sign his $37 million player option.

Surprisingly, former Sixer Ben Simmons was one of the least problematic members of the Nets as he focused on rehabbing and preparing for next season. And their most significant loss turned out to be Bruce Brown, who signed with the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will enter the season with a slightly new roster. The anchors remain in Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. But the inclusions of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, who both played with Harden as members of the Houston Rockets, will bring a different dimension to Philly.